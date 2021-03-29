Xebec Adsorption (OTCMKTS:XEBEF) Given New $6.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity

Xebec Adsorption (OTCMKTS:XEBEF) had its price target hoisted by Canaccord Genuity from $4.50 to $6.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Xebec Adsorption from $7.25 to $5.60 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Roth Capital lowered Xebec Adsorption from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. National Bank Financial reiterated a sector perform rating on shares of Xebec Adsorption in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Desjardins reduced their target price on Xebec Adsorption from $13.00 to $7.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Xebec Adsorption from $7.50 to $6.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $6.40.

Get Xebec Adsorption alerts:

XEBEF stock opened at $3.39 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.39. Xebec Adsorption has a twelve month low of $1.65 and a twelve month high of $9.00.

Xebec Adsorption Inc provides gas generation, purification, and filtration solutions for the industrial, energy, and renewables marketplace in Canada, China, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company designs, engineers, and manufactures various products that transform raw gases into marketable sources of clean and renewable energy.

Recommended Story: What is the Federal Reserve?



Receive News & Ratings for Xebec Adsorption Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xebec Adsorption and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.