Xcel Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELB) Short Interest Update

Xcel Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELB) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 58,500 shares, a drop of 46.3% from the February 28th total of 109,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 695,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Xcel Brands stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xcel Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELB) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 24,029 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.12% of Xcel Brands at the end of the most recent quarter. 3.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

XELB stock opened at $1.91 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.27. Xcel Brands has a twelve month low of $0.50 and a twelve month high of $3.15. The firm has a market cap of $36.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.78 and a beta of 2.02.

Xcel Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and consumer products company in the United States. The company designs, produces, markets, wholesales, and sells branded apparel, footwear, accessories, jewelry, home goods, and other consumer products; and acquires consumer lifestyle brands, including the Isaac Mizrahi, the Judith Ripka, the H Halston Brand, the Halston Heritage, and the C Wonder brands.

