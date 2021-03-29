WPP TOKEN Hits Market Capitalization of $5.70 Million (WPP)

WPP TOKEN (CURRENCY:WPP) traded up 9.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 28th. One WPP TOKEN coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0041 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. WPP TOKEN has a total market cap of $5.70 million and approximately $16,594.00 worth of WPP TOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, WPP TOKEN has traded down 11% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get WPP TOKEN alerts:

THETA (THETA) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.72 or 0.00024686 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.82 or 0.00048262 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000368 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $346.90 or 0.00624184 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001800 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $36.62 or 0.00065883 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001804 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000949 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.38 or 0.00024082 BTC.

About WPP TOKEN

WPP TOKEN is a coin. It was first traded on September 22nd, 2018. WPP TOKEN’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,392,904,509 coins. WPP TOKEN’s official website is wppenergy.io . The Reddit community for WPP TOKEN is /r/wppcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WPP TOKEN’s official Twitter account is @wppenergycoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “WPP is a renewable energy company, having multiple projects with governments around the globe. WPP seek to develop a blockchain-based project with two distinct platforms: Global Green Energy Platform and WPP Exchange Platform. Global Green Energy Platform will be acting as a sales facilitator providing green energy solutions, services and goods from the green energy suppliers around the world. WPP Exchange Platform will play as the necessary gateway to the Global Green Energy Platform since all the following must trade in WPP Tokens (Peer-to-Peer, Business-to-Business and Business-to-Customer renewable energy marketplace of suppliers electricity and electricity generating hardware). WPP Token is based on the ERC20, that will be used as a medium of exchange on all the above platforms. “

Buying and Selling WPP TOKEN

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WPP TOKEN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WPP TOKEN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WPP TOKEN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for WPP TOKEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WPP TOKEN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.