Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC Sells 799 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 141,027 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 799 shares during the quarter. S&P Global accounts for 1.0% of Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of S&P Global worth $46,360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPGI. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in S&P Global by 542.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 855,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $281,130,000 after buying an additional 722,100 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC grew its position in S&P Global by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 5,655,044 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,858,983,000 after buying an additional 586,258 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in S&P Global by 4,337.5% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 459,047 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $150,903,000 after buying an additional 469,880 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank grew its position in S&P Global by 60.7% during the fourth quarter. Swedbank now owns 1,227,954 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $397,403,000 after buying an additional 463,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,691,870 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $556,168,000 after purchasing an additional 431,491 shares in the last quarter. 81.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:SPGI traded up $1.55 during trading on Monday, reaching $361.10. The stock had a trading volume of 44,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,808,452. S&P Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $230.11 and a 52 week high of $379.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $338.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $336.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.92 billion, a PE ratio of 36.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.20. S&P Global had a net margin of 33.20% and a return on equity of 1,009.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.53 EPS. S&P Global’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 24th were given a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 23rd. This is a boost from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 32.32%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SPGI. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on S&P Global from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on S&P Global from $420.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $407.00 price objective on shares of S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on S&P Global in a report on Monday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $415.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of S&P Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. S&P Global presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $393.33.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

