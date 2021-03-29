Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC Sells 787 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 52,218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 787 shares during the quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $14,225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 282.1% during the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

PH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $331.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Vertical Research upgraded Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $305.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $331.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $296.00.

In related news, VP Roger S. Sherrard sold 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.39, for a total value of $257,031.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 74,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,556,177.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Linda S. Harty sold 7,719 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.69, for a total value of $2,405,935.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PH traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $317.61. 12,702 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 999,147. The stock has a market cap of $41.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.74. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $113.80 and a fifty-two week high of $321.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $292.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $258.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.84. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 22.77% and a net margin of 8.75%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.54 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 12.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. This is a positive change from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is presently 32.62%.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

