Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC Sells 5,932 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 14.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,301 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,932 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $17,646,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,889,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,943,772,000 after purchasing an additional 129,494 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,387,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,810,000 after purchasing an additional 34,000 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 857,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,480,000 after purchasing an additional 122,300 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 723,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,796,000 after purchasing an additional 104,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 718,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,381,000 after purchasing an additional 3,268 shares during the last quarter. 85.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Friday, January 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $570.00 price target for the company. Barclays started coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $600.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $471.40.

In related news, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $555.56, for a total transaction of $555,560.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 652,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $362,634,567.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Rebecca M. Henderson sold 3,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $513.41, for a total value of $1,563,846.86. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,108,920.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 34,143 shares of company stock valued at $17,729,819 in the last three months. 2.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ IDXX traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $480.95. The company had a trading volume of 11,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 482,562. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $223.54 and a twelve month high of $573.99. The company has a market capitalization of $41.09 billion, a PE ratio of 83.66, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $511.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $462.43.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.62. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 198.91% and a net margin of 19.20%. The company had revenue of $720.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $680.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. IDEXX Laboratories’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 6.13 EPS for the current year.

IDEXX Laboratories Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

Recommended Story: What do I need to know about analyst ratings?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.