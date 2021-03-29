Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 611,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,606,000. Snap accounts for 0.7% of Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Snap by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Snap by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 70,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,835,000 after purchasing an additional 20,431 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Snap by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Snap by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 31,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $823,000 after purchasing an additional 6,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snap in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $491,000. Institutional investors own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

SNAP stock traded down $2.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $49.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 696,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,223,912. Snap Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.85 and a 1 year high of $73.59. The company has a quick ratio of 5.43, a current ratio of 5.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $74.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.45 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $61.38 and its 200-day moving average is $46.58.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). Snap had a negative return on equity of 48.53% and a negative net margin of 49.74%. The business had revenue of $911.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $847.44 million. Analysts anticipate that Snap Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Snap news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 5,676 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $286,638.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,263,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,787,560. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 85,485 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.54, for a total transaction of $5,004,291.90. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 80,661,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,721,951,489.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 284,663 shares of company stock valued at $16,093,405 in the last quarter.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SNAP shares. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Snap from $63.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Snap from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Snap from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Cowen upped their price objective on Snap from $70.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Snap from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.12.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Spectacles, an eyewear product that connects with Snapchat and captures video from a human perspective; and advertising products, including AR and Snap ads.

