Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC Has $26.33 Million Stock Holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC grew its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,222,123 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 121,403 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC owned about 0.17% of Hewlett Packard Enterprise worth $26,332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 38.7% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 28,891 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 8,064 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 7.3% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 222,343 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,083,000 after acquiring an additional 15,118 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the third quarter worth $1,123,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the third quarter worth $239,000. Finally, Seeyond raised its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.0% during the third quarter. Seeyond now owns 61,481 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

In related news, EVP Alan Richard May sold 343,017 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.31, for a total transaction of $4,908,573.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John F. Schultz sold 269,598 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.04, for a total transaction of $4,324,351.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HPE traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $15.85. The stock had a trading volume of 259,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,996,896. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.69. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a one year low of $8.28 and a one year high of $16.14. The firm has a market cap of $20.62 billion, a PE ratio of -61.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $6.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.75 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a negative net margin of 1.19% and a positive return on equity of 10.73%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is 35.56%.

HPE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.83.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem, HPE Synergy, and HPE ProLiant; storage solutions; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

Recommended Story: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.