Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC Buys 229,053 Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) by 106.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 443,342 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 229,053 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $23,745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Cardinal Health by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Financial Group Inc. now owns 121,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,526,000 after buying an additional 13,740 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc bought a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,356,000. Cubic Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 78.5% during the fourth quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC now owns 14,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 39,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,118,000 after acquiring an additional 5,112 shares in the last quarter. 82.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CAH. Wolfe Research raised shares of Cardinal Health from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.10.

Shares of CAH stock traded up $0.41 on Monday, hitting $62.27. 39,082 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,004,587. The firm has a market cap of $18.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.03. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.58 and a 52 week high of $61.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.72, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $41.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.44 billion. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 123.28%. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.4859 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is 35.60%.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. The company operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Medical.

