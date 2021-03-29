World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) Shares Gap Down to $131.39

World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $131.39, but opened at $125.55. World Acceptance shares last traded at $125.55, with a volume of 7 shares.

WRLD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised World Acceptance from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised World Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday.

The company has a current ratio of 11.23, a quick ratio of 11.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $848.11 million, a P/E ratio of 24.34 and a beta of 1.79.

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 21st. The credit services provider reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $1.56. World Acceptance had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 6.53%. The firm had revenue of $130.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.70 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that World Acceptance Co. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Daniel Clinton Dyer sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total value of $2,580,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 49,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,400,464. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Clifford Sosin bought 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $104.28 per share, for a total transaction of $573,540.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,960 shares of company stock worth $5,994,701 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 36.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WRLD. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of World Acceptance by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 11,202 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,182,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in World Acceptance by 524.7% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 912 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in World Acceptance by 132.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,945 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 2,247 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in World Acceptance by 2,365.7% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 151,738 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 145,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in World Acceptance in the third quarter valued at approximately $502,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

About World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD)

World Acceptance Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in small-loan consumer finance business. The company offers short-term small installment loans, medium-term larger installment loans, related credit insurance, and ancillary products and services to individuals. It also provides automobile club memberships to its borrowers; and income tax return preparation and electronic filing services.

