Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) VP Sells $2,213,750.00 in Stock

Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) VP Jeff D. Trom sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.55, for a total value of $2,213,750.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 270,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,994,924.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NYSE WK opened at $89.45 on Monday. Workiva Inc. has a one year low of $29.87 and a one year high of $114.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.21, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.48. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $101.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of -67.76 and a beta of 1.28.

Workiva (NYSE:WK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The software maker reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.30. Workiva had a negative return on equity of 79.60% and a negative net margin of 19.34%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Workiva Inc. will post -1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WK. William Blair began coverage on Workiva in a report on Monday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Workiva from $82.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Workiva from $60.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Workiva from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Workiva has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.78.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Workiva by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,808 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in Workiva by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,204 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Workiva by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,631 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Workiva by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,279 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Workiva by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,732 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,900,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. 64.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Workiva

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides connected reporting and compliance platform worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and Wdata, which includes data integration and preparation tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, governance risk and compliance, and customer relationship management platforms, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise systems.

