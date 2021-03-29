Wolfe Research Boosts Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Price Target to $45.00

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) had its price target increased by Wolfe Research from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on FITB. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Fifth Third Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $30.46.

Shares of FITB opened at $38.44 on Thursday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52-week low of $13.15 and a 52-week high of $40.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.18. The stock has a market cap of $27.33 billion, a PE ratio of 19.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.63.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 7.52%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.99%.

In other news, Director Jewell D. Hoover sold 12,118 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.35, for a total transaction of $452,607.30. Also, Director Mitchell Feiger sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.20, for a total value of $2,292,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $124,952.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 100,936 shares of company stock worth $3,779,352 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FITB. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 223.0% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 79.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

