WISeKey International Holding AG (NASDAQ:WKEY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

WISeKey International Holding AG (NASDAQ:WKEY) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 72,300 shares, an increase of 134.7% from the February 28th total of 30,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,370,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in WISeKey International stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of WISeKey International Holding AG (NASDAQ:WKEY) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 13,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.10% of WISeKey International as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

WKEY opened at $16.13 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.28. WISeKey International has a twelve month low of $3.90 and a twelve month high of $22.40. The firm has a market cap of $215.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.76.

WISeKey International Holding AG, a cybersecurity company, provides integrated security solutions for the Internet of Things (IoT) and digital identity ecosystems in Switzerland, rest of Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, IoT and mPKI.

