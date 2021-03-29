Windacre Partnership LLC Sells 27,700 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Windacre Partnership LLC cut its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 19.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,100 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 27,700 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 5.3% of Windacre Partnership LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Windacre Partnership LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $201,729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GOOGL. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,724,980 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $22,302,309,000 after buying an additional 112,807 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 44,364.5% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,551,846 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $25,169,000 after buying an additional 7,534,862 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,183,875 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,590,747,000 after buying an additional 447,141 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,271,179 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,733,202,000 after buying an additional 697,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 653.0% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,253,084 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $441,442,000 after buying an additional 1,953,887 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

GOOGL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Alphabet from $1,870.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. MKM Partners restated a “buy” rating and set a $2,200.00 target price (up from $1,950.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Mizuho boosted their target price on Alphabet from $2,100.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,075.98.

NASDAQ GOOGL traded up $20.27 on Monday, reaching $2,045.00. The stock had a trading volume of 62,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,805,479. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2,063.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,777.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,075.08 and a 12-month high of $2,145.14.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40. The business had revenue of $46.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.09 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $15.35 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

Featured Article: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.