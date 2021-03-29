Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) Sets New 1-Year High at $234.21

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $234.21 and last traded at $234.11, with a volume of 11561 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $229.36.

WLTW has been the topic of several research reports. Truist raised their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Raymond James raised Willis Towers Watson Public from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $228.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.27.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.31 billion, a PE ratio of 29.33 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $224.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $210.30.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $5.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.03 by $0.20. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 14.32% and a net margin of 11.00%. The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.90 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 11.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.91%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $85,000. 90.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

