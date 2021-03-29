Whitbread (OTCMKTS:WTBDY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by UBS Group

Whitbread (OTCMKTS:WTBDY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Whitbread from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Whitbread in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Whitbread in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Whitbread in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Peel Hunt lowered shares of Whitbread from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of WTBDY traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $12.11. The company had a trading volume of 9,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,134. Whitbread has a twelve month low of $6.43 and a twelve month high of $12.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.85 and its 200-day moving average is $9.84.

Whitbread PLC operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates approximately 820 hotels with 78,500 rooms under the Premier Inn and the hub by Premier Inn brand names; and restaurants under the Brewers Fayre, Beefeater, Cookhouse & Pub, Bar+Block, Thyme, and Table Table brands.

