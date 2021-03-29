Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $77.07.

WLK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Westlake Chemical from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. TheStreet upgraded Westlake Chemical from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Westlake Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $79.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Sunday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Westlake Chemical from $92.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Westlake Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 26th.

In other news, CEO Lawrence E. Teel sold 33,449 shares of Westlake Chemical stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.96, for a total value of $2,908,725.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,205,700.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Johnathan Stevan Zoeller sold 1,006 shares of Westlake Chemical stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.94, for a total value of $87,461.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,006 shares in the company, valued at $87,461.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 92,519 shares of company stock worth $8,415,449 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Westlake Chemical in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in shares of Westlake Chemical in the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of Westlake Chemical in the fourth quarter worth about $214,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in Westlake Chemical by 315.6% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,689 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 2,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Westlake Chemical by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. 28.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WLK stock opened at $89.02 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $11.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 38.49 and a beta of 1.62. Westlake Chemical has a 1 year low of $34.02 and a 1 year high of $97.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $88.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.48.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. Westlake Chemical had a return on equity of 4.74% and a net margin of 5.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Westlake Chemical will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 1st. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Westlake Chemical’s payout ratio is 33.13%.

About Westlake Chemical

Westlake Chemical Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets basic chemicals, vinyls, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vinyls and Olefins. The Vinyls segment provides specialty and commodity polyvinyl chloride (PVC), vinyl chloride monomers, ethylene dichloride, chlorine, caustic soda, chlorinated derivative, and ethylene products.

