Western Uranium & Vanadium Corp. (OTCMKTS:WSTRF) Short Interest Update

Western Uranium & Vanadium Corp. (OTCMKTS:WSTRF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a decrease of 48.0% from the February 28th total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 128,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

WSTRF opened at $1.18 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.74. Western Uranium & Vanadium has a 1 year low of $0.25 and a 1 year high of $1.35. The stock has a market cap of $35.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.81 and a beta of 1.31.

About Western Uranium & Vanadium

Western Uranium & Vanadium Corp. engages in the acquisition and development of uranium and vanadium resource properties in the states of Utah and Colorado, the United States. The company holds interests in the San Rafael uranium project located in Emery County, Utah; the Van 4 mine located in western Montrose County, Colorado; and the Sage mine project situated in San Juan County, Utah, and San Miguel County, Colorado.

