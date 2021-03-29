Western Uranium & Vanadium Corp. (OTCMKTS:WSTRF) Short Interest Update

Western Uranium & Vanadium Corp. (OTCMKTS:WSTRF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a decrease of 48.0% from the February 28th total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 128,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
WSTRF opened at $1.18 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.74. Western Uranium & Vanadium has a 1 year low of $0.25 and a 1 year high of $1.35. The stock has a market cap of $35.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.81 and a beta of 1.31.
About Western Uranium & Vanadium
