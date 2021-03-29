Wells Fargo & Company MN Grows Stock Holdings in Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO)

Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 417,089 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 28,401 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Inovio Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,691,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,242,941 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $126,050,000 after purchasing an additional 530,752 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 13.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,001,420 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $92,816,000 after buying an additional 932,725 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 9.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,076,108 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,483,000 after buying an additional 96,911 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 645,304 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,710,000 after acquiring an additional 32,017 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 134.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 642,986 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,459,000 after acquiring an additional 368,229 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Benchmark cut their price objective on Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.00.

In other news, Director David B. Weiner sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.39, for a total transaction of $65,730.00. Also, CEO Jong Joseph Kim sold 62,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.24, for a total value of $890,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,078,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,355,177.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 268,140 shares of company stock worth $3,616,903 in the last 90 days. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ INO opened at $9.03 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.64 and a beta of 1.08. Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.88 and a 52-week high of $33.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 9.14 and a current ratio of 9.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.40.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.08. Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 78.17% and a negative net margin of 8,518.10%. The company had revenue of $5.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.38) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1907.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA medicines to treat, cure, and protect people from diseases associated with human papillomavirus (HPV), cancer, and infectious diseases. Its SynCon immunotherapy design has the ability to break the immune system's tolerance of cancerous cells and facilitate cross-strain protection against unmatched and matched pathogens.

