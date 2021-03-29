Wells Fargo & Company MN Cuts Position in Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN)

Wells Fargo & Company MN cut its position in Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 86,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,599 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Eagle Bancorp were worth $3,571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EGBN. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Eagle Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $66,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 75,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,028,000 after purchasing an additional 2,717 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Eagle Bancorp by 8.3% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 56,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after buying an additional 4,350 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 31,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,296,000 after acquiring an additional 4,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Surevest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $266,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EGBN opened at $55.00 on Monday. Eagle Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $24.81 and a one year high of $57.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.96, a PEG ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.19. Eagle Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 28.94%. The firm had revenue of $91.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.41 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Eagle Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on EGBN shares. Gabelli restated a “hold” rating on shares of Eagle Bancorp in a report on Monday, March 15th. G.Research downgraded shares of Eagle Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eagle Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet raised Eagle Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Eagle Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Eagle Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.33.

Eagle Bancorp Profile

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. It accepts business and personal checking, NOW, tiered savings, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement, certificate of deposit, and investment sweep accounts; and time deposits.

