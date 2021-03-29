Wells Fargo & Company Begins Coverage on Autoliv (NYSE:ALV)

Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) in a research report report published on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $97.00 price objective on the auto parts company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Autoliv from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Nordea Equity Research cut shares of Autoliv from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Autoliv from $108.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Autoliv from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Autoliv has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $87.53.

Get Autoliv alerts:

NYSE ALV opened at $91.44 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.95 and a beta of 1.91. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.47. Autoliv has a twelve month low of $39.83 and a twelve month high of $99.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The auto parts company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. Autoliv had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.84 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Autoliv will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Jennifer Cheng sold 318 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.39, for a total value of $29,062.02. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,957 shares in the company, valued at $270,240.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Fredrik Westin sold 1,040 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.94, for a total transaction of $98,737.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,080 shares in the company, valued at $197,475.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Autoliv by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,706,818 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $249,298,000 after purchasing an additional 212,046 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Autoliv in the fourth quarter worth $67,242,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Autoliv by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 414,326 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $38,160,000 after purchasing an additional 3,229 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Autoliv by 70.4% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 410,413 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $29,899,000 after purchasing an additional 169,617 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Autoliv by 848.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 317,300 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $29,223,000 after purchasing an additional 283,861 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.25% of the company’s stock.

Autoliv Company Profile

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, and battery cable cutters, as well as protection systems for road users, such as pedestrians and cyclists.

Recommended Story: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Autoliv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autoliv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.