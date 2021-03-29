WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $94.09.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on WEC shares. Barclays upgraded WEC Energy Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $107.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of WEC Energy Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE WEC opened at $93.03 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.14, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.36. WEC Energy Group has a one year low of $80.55 and a one year high of $106.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.64.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that WEC Energy Group will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new position in WEC Energy Group in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. tru Independence LLC lifted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 422.0% in the 4th quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 308 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 73.05% of the company’s stock.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

See Also: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.