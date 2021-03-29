Washington Harbour Partners LP Takes $3.68 Million Position in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI)

Washington Harbour Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 45,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,684,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of POWI. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in Power Integrations during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 43.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 915 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Power Integrations in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Power Integrations during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Power Integrations during the 4th quarter worth $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.36% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:POWI traded down $2.63 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $80.49. 3,576 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 440,755. Power Integrations, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.38 and a fifty-two week high of $99.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 0.98.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $150.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.88 million. Power Integrations had a net margin of 44.72% and a return on equity of 8.34%. Power Integrations’s revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This is an increase from Power Integrations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. Power Integrations’s payout ratio is presently 58.43%.

In other news, VP Radu Barsan sold 2,239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.74, for a total value of $212,122.86. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 52,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,964,376. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William George sold 6,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $588,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $779,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,942 shares of company stock worth $6,444,383 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

POWI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Power Integrations from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Northland Securities increased their price objective on shares of Power Integrations from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Power Integrations from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on Power Integrations from $70.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Power Integrations currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.00.

Power Integrations Company Profile

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company offers a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and other consumer and industrial applications.

