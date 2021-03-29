Washington Harbour Partners LP Takes $17.07 Million Position in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC)

Washington Harbour Partners LP acquired a new stake in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 180,400 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $17,073,000. Science Applications International accounts for 3.1% of Washington Harbour Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Science Applications International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of Science Applications International by 60.4% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 457 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Science Applications International by 64.1% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 100.2% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,313 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the period. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Science Applications International in the fourth quarter worth $205,000. Institutional investors own 76.97% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SAIC shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their target price on Science Applications International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Science Applications International from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Science Applications International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $115.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Science Applications International from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Science Applications International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.13.

Shares of NYSE SAIC traded up $1.65 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $81.65. 15,761 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 442,429. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.68. The company has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.73 and a beta of 1.01. Science Applications International Co. has a 52-week low of $68.76 and a 52-week high of $103.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The information technology services provider reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. Science Applications International had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 25.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Science Applications International Co. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio is 26.15%.

About Science Applications International

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology and equipment platform integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions.

