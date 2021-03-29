Washington Harbour Partners LP Buys New Shares in Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO)

Washington Harbour Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 279,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,993,000. Sumo Logic makes up 1.5% of Washington Harbour Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Washington Harbour Partners LP owned 0.27% of Sumo Logic at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SUMO. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Sumo Logic in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $522,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Sumo Logic in the third quarter worth $3,402,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Sumo Logic in the third quarter worth $11,061,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Sumo Logic during the third quarter worth $273,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in Sumo Logic in the 3rd quarter valued at $349,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SUMO traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $17.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,477,921. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.62. Sumo Logic, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.71 and a fifty-two week high of $46.37.

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $54.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.13 million. The business’s revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Sumo Logic, Inc. will post -1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Ramin Sayar sold 150,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.53, for a total value of $3,082,066.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Katherine Haar sold 5,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.66, for a total value of $117,483.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 531,113 shares of company stock worth $10,679,397.

SUMO has been the topic of several recent research reports. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Sumo Logic from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Sumo Logic from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Cowen dropped their target price on Sumo Logic from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Sumo Logic from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on Sumo Logic from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.38.

About Sumo Logic

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing. Its platform enables organizations to automate the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights.

