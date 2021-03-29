Warren Averett Asset Management LLC Sells 421 Shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Warren Averett Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,239 shares of the company’s stock after selling 421 shares during the period. iShares Russell 3000 ETF comprises approximately 0.6% of Warren Averett Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $5,263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IWV. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $158,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $893,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $828,000. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $2,506,000. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 53,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,904,000 after buying an additional 1,256 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 3000 ETF alerts:

Shares of IWV traded down $1.58 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $235.61. 929 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 194,621. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $234.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $217.42. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 52 week low of $140.09 and a 52 week high of $240.08.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

Featured Story: Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.