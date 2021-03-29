Warren Averett Asset Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Warren Averett Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,270 shares of the company’s stock after selling 295 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Warren Averett Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $9,437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Winch Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. South State CORP. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 76.0% during the fourth quarter. South State CORP. now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at $34,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VOO traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $364.13. 215,919 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,972,266. The business’s 50 day moving average is $357.70 and its 200-day moving average is $335.36. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $224.13 and a 12-month high of $366.05.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Read More: How big is the FinTech market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.