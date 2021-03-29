Warren Averett Asset Management LLC Has $901,000 Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Warren Averett Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,257 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AXA S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 40.1% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 445,778 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $62,368,000 after buying an additional 127,649 shares in the last quarter. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 2.9% during the third quarter. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,933 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,649,000 after buying an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 19.1% during the third quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,234 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $865,000 after buying an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. QCM Cayman Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the third quarter valued at $237,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 2.2% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,682,168 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $223,728,000 after buying an additional 36,658 shares in the last quarter. 29.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. FIX downgraded Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $157.00 to $131.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Walmart from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Walmart from $156.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a $150.00 target price on Walmart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Walmart from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. Walmart presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.11.

In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,588,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.23, for a total transaction of $229,130,268.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,215,991 shares in the company, valued at $463,842,381.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 710,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.64, for a total transaction of $92,811,881.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,748,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,841,234,491.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,035,000 shares of company stock valued at $556,529,644. 50.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WMT traded up $0.88 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $136.01. The stock had a trading volume of 401,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,400,281. The stock has a market capitalization of $383.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $142.11. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.94 and a 52 week high of $153.66.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $152.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.52 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.62%.

Walmart announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the retailer to buy up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

