Warren Averett Asset Management LLC Has $331,000 Stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Warren Averett Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 15.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,330 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 248 shares during the period. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 85.1% in the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,212 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 2,396 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 10,849 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,578,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 178,779 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $42,480,000 after acquiring an additional 32,358 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 8,938 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,123,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 128.6% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,651 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after acquiring an additional 4,304 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

In related news, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 227 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.10, for a total value of $54,275.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,860,676.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 2,460 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total transaction of $627,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,601 shares in the company, valued at $2,448,255. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,147 shares of company stock worth $1,030,541 over the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Norfolk Southern stock traded down $2.88 on Monday, reaching $270.03. The stock had a trading volume of 15,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,212,748. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1 year low of $136.65 and a 1 year high of $273.06. The company has a market cap of $73.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $255.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $236.78.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 15.83%. Norfolk Southern’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.55 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 9.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a $0.99 dividend. This is an increase from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.30%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NSC. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Friday. They set a “hold” rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $220.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Norfolk Southern has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.58.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including agriculture, forest and consumer products, chemicals, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

See Also: What is the Federal Reserve?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC).

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.