Warren Averett Asset Management LLC Buys 2,023 Shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

Warren Averett Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,459 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,023 shares during the quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $2,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Investors Research Corp grew its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 54.5% during the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 854.5% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 840 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the period. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the third quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $77,000.

NYSEARCA SCHR traded down $0.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $56.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 579,331. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $57.12 and a 200 day moving average of $57.97. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a one year low of $56.39 and a one year high of $58.99.

