Warren Averett Asset Management LLC Acquires 48,606 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Warren Averett Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,448,665 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 48,606 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up approximately 7.5% of Warren Averett Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF worth $71,517,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 97.4% during the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 139,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 15,698 shares during the period.

Shares of VEA stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $49.34. The stock had a trading volume of 313,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,971,890. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.72. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.59 and a fifty-two week high of $50.14.

