Warren Averett Asset Management LLC Acquires 2,924 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Warren Averett Asset Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 94.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,022 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,924 shares during the quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BSV. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 186.8% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after buying an additional 11,861 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 82.3% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 2,411 shares in the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $543,000. Natixis raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 40.8% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 35,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,928,000 after buying an additional 10,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 17,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after buying an additional 1,257 shares in the last quarter.

BSV stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $82.23. 14,990 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,489,625. The company has a 50-day moving average of $82.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.76. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $81.76 and a twelve month high of $83.30.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

