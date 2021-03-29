Warburg Research Reiterates “€135.00” Price Target for Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology (ETR:PFV)

Warburg Research set a €135.00 ($158.82) price target on Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology (ETR:PFV) in a research note published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €137.00 ($161.18) price objective on shares of Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €140.00 ($164.71) price target on shares of Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Independent Research set a €147.00 ($172.94) price objective on shares of Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €139.75 ($164.41).

Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology stock opened at €158.00 ($185.88) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €166.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of €166.96. Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology has a 52 week low of €122.20 ($143.76) and a 52 week high of €192.80 ($226.82).

Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG develops, manufactures, and markets components and systems for vacuum generation, measurement, and analysis. The company provides helium leak detectors. It offers hybrid bearing and splitflow turbo pumps, magnetically levitated turbo pumps, turbo pumping stations; rotary vane pumps, multi-stage roots pumps, and dry process pumps, as well as roots pumping stations; and leak detectors, mass spectrometers, gauge heads, and gas analysis equipment.

