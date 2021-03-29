Walleye Trading LLC Sells 83,520 Shares of LIV Capital Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:LIVKU)

Walleye Trading LLC decreased its stake in shares of LIV Capital Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:LIVKU) by 73.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,927 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83,520 shares during the quarter. Walleye Trading LLC’s holdings in LIV Capital Acquisition were worth $312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

OTCMKTS:LIVKU opened at $10.53 on Monday. LIV Capital Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.80 and a one year high of $12.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.66.

Get LIV Capital Acquisition alerts:

LIV Capital Acquisition Profile

LIV Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to identify and evaluate businesses or assets with a view to complete a qualifying transaction. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Mexico City, Mexico. LIV Capital Acquisition Corp. is a subsidiary of Liv Gp Master, SAP.I.

Featured Article: Inflation

Receive News & Ratings for LIV Capital Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LIV Capital Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.