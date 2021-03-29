Walleye Trading LLC Sells 1,990 Shares of Boulder Growth & Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:BIF)

Walleye Trading LLC reduced its holdings in Boulder Growth & Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:BIF) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,740 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 1,990 shares during the period. Walleye Trading LLC’s holdings in Boulder Growth & Income Fund were worth $287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Boulder Growth & Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,502,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Boulder Growth & Income Fund by 307.5% in the 4th quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 380,645 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $4,240,000 after buying an additional 287,225 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Boulder Growth & Income Fund by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,284,376 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $22,844,000 after buying an additional 152,291 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian acquired a new stake in Boulder Growth & Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $1,290,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Boulder Growth & Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $216,000. 12.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BIF stock opened at $12.51 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.96. Boulder Growth & Income Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $8.59 and a one year high of $12.53.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd will be paid a $0.102 dividend. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd.

Boulder Growth & Income Fund Company Profile

Boulder Growth & Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Boulder Investment Advisers, LLC It is co-managed by Stewart West Indies Trading Co Ltd. and Rocky Mountain Advisers, Llc. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified industries.

