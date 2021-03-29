Walleye Trading LLC Invests $236,000 in MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC)

Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 35,625 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MRC. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MRC Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $508,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of MRC Global by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,733,473 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $18,123,000 after purchasing an additional 409,279 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of MRC Global by 154.6% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 593,963 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,542,000 after purchasing an additional 360,669 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of MRC Global by 63.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 917,353 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,926,000 after purchasing an additional 354,596 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in MRC Global by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,689,332 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,721,000 after buying an additional 228,583 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRC stock opened at $9.22 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.71. The company has a market cap of $762.26 million, a PE ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 2.55. MRC Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.50 and a fifty-two week high of $10.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 2.38.

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $579.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $546.09 million. MRC Global had a positive return on equity of 0.62% and a negative net margin of 10.67%. On average, equities analysts predict that MRC Global Inc. will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of MRC Global in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. MRC Global presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.25.

MRC Global Profile

MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; and other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation and top work components, and valve modification services, as well as measurement, steam, and instrumentation products.

