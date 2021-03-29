Walleye Trading LLC Buys New Position in Better World Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:BWACU)

Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in Better World Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:BWACU) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 24,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Better World Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $127,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Better World Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $287,000. Moab Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Better World Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $332,000. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Better World Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $347,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Better World Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $360,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BWACU opened at $10.80 on Monday. Better World Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $10.00 and a 1 year high of $13.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.84.

Better World Acquisition Corp. intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

