Walleye Trading LLC Acquires Shares of 1,475 Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX)

Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 1,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CDLX. Water Island Capital LLC bought a new position in Cardlytics during the fourth quarter valued at $8,047,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Cardlytics by 12.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,965,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,726,000 after purchasing an additional 219,519 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 38.7% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 780,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,432,000 after acquiring an additional 217,587 shares during the last quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 187.1% in the 4th quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 194,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,835,000 after acquiring an additional 127,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 862,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,869,000 after acquiring an additional 99,352 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CDLX opened at $113.98 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 6.08 and a current ratio of 6.08. The company has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.85 and a beta of 2.63. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.11. Cardlytics, Inc. has a one year low of $28.57 and a one year high of $161.47.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.02). Cardlytics had a negative net margin of 23.91% and a negative return on equity of 31.98%. The firm had revenue of $67.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Cardlytics, Inc. will post -2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on CDLX. Truist raised their price target on shares of Cardlytics from $90.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Bank of America raised shares of Cardlytics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $128.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cardlytics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Cardlytics from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, William Blair downgraded shares of Cardlytics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.50.

In related news, insider Kirk Somers sold 8,400 shares of Cardlytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.50, for a total value of $1,289,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,968,031.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott D. Grimes sold 2,000 shares of Cardlytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.79, for a total transaction of $229,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 242,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,883,409.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,689 shares of company stock worth $6,705,441 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Cardlytics, Inc engages in the development of marketing solutions through its purchase intelligence platform. It operates through the Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions segments. The Cardlytics Direct segment represents its proprietary native bank advertising channel. The Other Platform Solutions segment includes solutions that enable marketers and marketing service providers to leverage the power of purchase intelligence outside the banking channel.

