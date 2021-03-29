Walleye Trading LLC Acquires New Position in Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT)

Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 5,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPT. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 43.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,630,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,442,000 after purchasing an additional 802,120 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,235,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,105,000 after purchasing an additional 27,102 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 876,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,824,000 after purchasing an additional 25,050 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 1,649.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 869,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,467,000 after purchasing an additional 819,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 12 West Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Sprout Social in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,576,000. Institutional investors own 77.51% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SPT opened at $54.34 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.90 billion and a PE ratio of -33.75. Sprout Social, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.90 and a twelve month high of $82.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $67.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.96.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $37.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.87 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SPT shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $68.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $55.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $53.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $52.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Sprout Social has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.11.

In related news, CMO Jamie Cannon Gilpin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.16, for a total value of $240,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 37,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.64, for a total transaction of $2,391,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 188,970 shares of company stock worth $11,676,252 over the last ninety days.

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

