Walleye Capital LLC Takes $1.53 Million Position in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,804 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,533,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,998,029 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,914,091,000 after purchasing an additional 628,326 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,974,417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $949,196,000 after purchasing an additional 170,784 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 2,920.4% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 803,752 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,568,000 after purchasing an additional 777,141 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 483,832 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $154,401,000 after purchasing an additional 14,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 478,166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $152,592,000 after purchasing an additional 59,545 shares during the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other SolarEdge Technologies news, VP Rachel Prishkolnik sold 3,742 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.08, for a total transaction of $1,029,349.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 28,477 shares in the company, valued at $7,833,453.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Meir Adest sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.12, for a total transaction of $3,041,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 307,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,467,024.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,404 shares of company stock valued at $6,183,496. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:SEDG opened at $275.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a current ratio of 4.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $296.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $278.92. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.80 and a fifty-two week high of $377.00. The firm has a market cap of $14.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.98.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.23). SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 11.55%. As a group, research analysts predict that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $367.00 to $371.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Johnson Rice cut shares of SolarEdge Technologies from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $340.00 to $328.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Northland Securities upped their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $291.53.

SolarEdge Technologies Company Profile

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

