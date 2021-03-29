Walleye Capital LLC Raises Stock Position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Walleye Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 474.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,735 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,473 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $2,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AME. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 16.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 242,237 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,098,000 after purchasing an additional 33,825 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 147.9% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 751 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of AMETEK during the third quarter worth $596,000. Barings LLC grew its position in AMETEK by 9.1% during the third quarter. Barings LLC now owns 5,414 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in AMETEK during the third quarter valued at $6,063,000. 85.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AMETEK alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on AME shares. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of AMETEK in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of AMETEK from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of AMETEK from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. AMETEK currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.25.

Shares of AMETEK stock opened at $127.32 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.30. AMETEK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.88 and a 12-month high of $127.52. The stock has a market cap of $29.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.68, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.05. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.77% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. AMETEK’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that AMETEK, Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is 19.09%.

In other AMETEK news, insider John Wesley Hardin sold 4,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total transaction of $514,352.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 56,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,954,540. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Anthony James Conti sold 740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.43, for a total transaction of $89,858.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,101,079.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates through two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

See Also: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME).

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.