Walleye Capital LLC Makes New $1.93 Million Investment in Urovant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:UROV)

Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Urovant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:UROV) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 119,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,931,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. S. Muoio & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Urovant Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $765,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Urovant Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,986,000. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Urovant Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,695,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Urovant Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $296,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in Urovant Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $745,000. Institutional investors own 18.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UROV opened at $16.24 on Monday. Urovant Sciences Ltd. has a twelve month low of $7.15 and a twelve month high of $16.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $531.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.15 and a beta of 2.36.

Urovant Sciences (NASDAQ:UROV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported ($1.46) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.59) by $0.13. Equities research analysts expect that Urovant Sciences Ltd. will post -6.02 EPS for the current year.

Urovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for urologic conditions in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is vibegron, an oral small molecule beta-3 agonist for the treatment of overactive bladder (OAB), OAB in men with benign prostatic hyperplasia, and abdominal pain due to irritable bowel syndrome.

