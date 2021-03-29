Walleye Capital LLC Increases Position in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

Walleye Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 15.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,345 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Ball were worth $1,678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BLL. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ball during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Ball during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Ball by 358.0% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Ball during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Ball during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.12% of the company’s stock.

In other Ball news, VP Scott C. Morrison sold 8,653 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total transaction of $713,872.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BLL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ball from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Ball from $107.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Ball from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.47.

BLL stock opened at $84.09 on Monday. Ball Co. has a 1 year low of $59.79 and a 1 year high of $102.76. The company has a market cap of $27.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.25, a PEG ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $86.30 and a 200 day moving average of $89.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.03. Ball had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 33.14%. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. Ball’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ball Co. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is 23.72%.

Ball Profile

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

