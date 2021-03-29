Walleye Capital LLC Has $2.11 Million Position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Walleye Capital LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 55.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,673 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,395 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $2,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 90,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,376,000 after acquiring an additional 8,654 shares during the period. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 122,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,418,000 after buying an additional 7,708 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 20,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,923,000 after buying an additional 4,061 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 585,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,385,000 after buying an additional 96,036 shares during the period. Finally, Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 56.9% in the 4th quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 149,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,910,000 after buying an additional 54,330 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard stock opened at $92.40 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.62. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.76 and a 1-year high of $104.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.71.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 28.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.46%. This is an increase from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.41. Activision Blizzard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.71%.

In other Activision Blizzard news, insider Christopher B. Walther sold 45,030 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.98, for a total transaction of $4,141,859.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Daniel Alegre sold 18,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.74, for a total value of $1,771,190.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ATVI. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Activision Blizzard from $80.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Activision Blizzard from $101.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Argus raised their target price on Activision Blizzard from $102.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $97.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. Activision Blizzard currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.23.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

