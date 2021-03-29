Walleye Capital LLC Buys Shares of 6,554 Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 6,554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,785,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PH. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $116,018,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 49.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 923,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $251,502,000 after acquiring an additional 305,037 shares during the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S raised its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 33.6% in the fourth quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 1,014,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $276,233,000 after purchasing an additional 254,967 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,444,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 564.6% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 252,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,189,000 after purchasing an additional 214,917 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Parker-Hannifin stock opened at $317.59 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.99 billion, a PE ratio of 34.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $292.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $258.88. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 52-week low of $113.80 and a 52-week high of $321.74.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.84. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 22.77%. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.54 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 12.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. This is an increase from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is currently 32.62%.

In related news, VP Roger S. Sherrard sold 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.39, for a total transaction of $257,031.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 74,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,556,177.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Linda S. Harty sold 7,719 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.69, for a total transaction of $2,405,935.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PH shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $305.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $317.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $305.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $331.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $296.00.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

