Wacker Neuson (ETR:WAC) Given a €19.50 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €19.50 ($22.94) price target on Wacker Neuson (ETR:WAC) in a research report report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €14.00 ($16.47) price target on shares of Wacker Neuson and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Warburg Research set a €21.00 ($24.71) price target on shares of Wacker Neuson and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €19.40 ($22.82).

Get Wacker Neuson alerts:

Shares of WAC stock opened at €18.67 ($21.96) on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of €17.08 and a 200-day moving average of €17.12. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.04, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 1.49. Wacker Neuson has a one year low of €8.90 ($10.46) and a one year high of €18.57 ($21.85).

Wacker Neuson SE manufactures and distributes light and compact equipment under the Wacker Neuson, Kramer, and Weidemann brand names in Europe, the Americas, and Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Light Equipment, Compact Equipment, and Services. The company offers internal and external vibrators for concrete compaction; trowels and screeds for concrete finishing; rammers, vibratory plates, and rollers for soil compaction; demolition products and saws; lighting; generators; pumps; and heaters.

Recommended Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds (CEFs)



Receive News & Ratings for Wacker Neuson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wacker Neuson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.