W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.05

W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 11th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 1.048 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $4.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.87%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05.

W. P. Carey has raised its dividend payment by 4.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 22 consecutive years. W. P. Carey has a dividend payout ratio of 196.7% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect W. P. Carey to earn $4.65 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.19 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 90.1%.

NYSE:WPC opened at $71.36 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.04 and a beta of 0.72. W. P. Carey has a 1-year low of $49.01 and a 1-year high of $76.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $68.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.05.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.39). W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 4.98% and a net margin of 28.17%. The firm had revenue of $307.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that W. P. Carey will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered W. P. Carey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.00.

About W. P. Carey

W.P. Carey, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It operates through two segment: Real Estate Ownership and Investment Management. The Real Estate Ownership segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for the real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

