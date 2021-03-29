Vonovia SE (OTCMKTS:VNNVF) Short Interest Down 69.3% in March

Vonovia SE (OTCMKTS:VNNVF) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,400 shares, a drop of 69.3% from the February 28th total of 112,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 26.5 days.

OTCMKTS:VNNVF opened at $65.58 on Monday. Vonovia has a 52 week low of $46.80 and a 52 week high of $74.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.19.

VNNVF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Vonovia in a report on Monday, February 1st. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vonovia in a report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vonovia in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. DZ Bank raised shares of Vonovia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Vonovia in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company. It operates through four segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, electricity and gas supply, and insurances services.

