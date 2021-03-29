Voloridge Investment Management LLC Makes New $51.54 Million Investment in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 188,675 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,538,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 44.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,382,192 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $8,299,199,000 after purchasing an additional 9,362,408 shares in the last quarter. SB Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Facebook during the third quarter valued at about $2,222,276,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 1,791.4% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,405,858 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $18,849,000 after purchasing an additional 7,014,302 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 357.0% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 4,219,334 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,152,553,000 after purchasing an additional 3,296,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 15.0% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 12,282,314 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,216,738,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598,856 shares in the last quarter. 64.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Facebook alerts:

In other Facebook news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 56,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.36, for a total transaction of $15,657,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.99, for a total value of $196,613.22. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,982,905.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,390,817 shares of company stock valued at $373,444,082 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

FB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Facebook from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Facebook from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Facebook from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Facebook from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $325.10.

Shares of NASDAQ FB traded up $8.74 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $291.76. The stock had a trading volume of 821,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,499,100. The company has a market capitalization of $830.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $269.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $269.50. Facebook, Inc. has a 52 week low of $150.83 and a 52 week high of $304.67.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $28.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.43 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The company’s revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.56 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Featured Article: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.