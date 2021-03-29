Voloridge Investment Management LLC Lowers Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,431,554 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 210,961 shares during the period. Cisco Systems accounts for approximately 0.9% of Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Cisco Systems worth $108,812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CSCO. Dodge & Cox raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 38,592,574 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,727,018,000 after buying an additional 8,276,836 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 327,697,698 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $14,664,472,000 after buying an additional 6,274,151 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,461,276 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,721,142,000 after buying an additional 3,778,044 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 55,150.8% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,708,433 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $165,952,000 after acquiring an additional 3,701,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,947,804 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,742,915,000 after acquiring an additional 2,222,924 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 8,497 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total transaction of $392,561.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark D. Chandler sold 3,024 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.21, for a total transaction of $142,763.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,794 shares of company stock valued at $1,111,433 over the last 90 days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CSCO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $50.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Cisco Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.48.

Shares of Cisco Systems stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Monday, reaching $52.76. 1,340,315 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,226,877. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.28 and a 1 year high of $52.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.39 and its 200 day moving average is $43.20. The firm has a market cap of $222.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 32.64%. The business had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.92 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.32%.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

Further Reading: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.